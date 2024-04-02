Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Short Interest Up 6.4% in March

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 608,200 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the February 29th total of 571,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 283,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.97.

BSAC stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.32. The company had a trading volume of 285,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,317. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average of $18.83. Banco Santander-Chile has a one year low of $16.89 and a one year high of $21.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $621.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.98 million. Research analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1,552.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,267,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,782,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,983,000 after purchasing an additional 527,872 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 970.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,813,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,425 shares in the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,781,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,233,000 after purchasing an additional 595,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 730,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

