Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Short Interest Update

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the February 29th total of 1,340,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 393,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Backblaze

In other news, VP Tina Cessna sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $140,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 122,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $859,417.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gleb Budman sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $533,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,698,715 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,108,301.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,429 shares of company stock worth $1,133,276. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Backblaze

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its stake in Backblaze by 553.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 275.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Backblaze Stock Performance

Backblaze stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,443. Backblaze has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.68.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. Backblaze had a negative net margin of 57.70% and a negative return on equity of 101.48%. The business had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 million. Equities analysts predict that Backblaze will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLZE. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Backblaze from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Backblaze from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Backblaze Company Profile

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

