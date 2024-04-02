Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Price Hits $0.0000

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Baby Doge Coin has a total market cap of $321.49 million and approximately $8.16 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Baby Doge Coin alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000561 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005252 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00012207 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a token. It was first traded on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 205,598,276,689,105,950 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 205,598,276,689,105,952 with 143,788,799,573,309,472 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -11.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 155 active market(s) with $7,532,969.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.