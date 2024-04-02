AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Short Interest Down 6.0% in March

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 370,100 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the February 29th total of 393,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZZ

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 21.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 44,626 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in AZZ by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in AZZ by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in AZZ by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AZZ by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AZZ alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AZZ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Noble Financial downgraded shares of AZZ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

AZZ Price Performance

AZZ traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,449. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.60. AZZ has a 12 month low of $34.59 and a 12 month high of $82.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. AZZ had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AZZ will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. AZZ’s payout ratio is 24.55%.

About AZZ

(Get Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.