Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Holdings Cut by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after buying an additional 2,283,343 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,556 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,329,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,872,883,000 after purchasing an additional 870,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $102,920,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,915,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,817,000 after purchasing an additional 538,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXON traded down $5.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $306.37. 71,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,076. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $175.37 and a one year high of $325.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 133.02 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $432.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.97 million. Analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AXON shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.73.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

