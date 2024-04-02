Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading 15.7% Lower Over Last Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.36 billion and approximately $75.60 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $9.51 or 0.00014641 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00007544 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00027370 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001639 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00013642 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,867.19 or 0.99876165 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000086 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00135933 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,826,878 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 142,818,204.5355281 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.64849374 USD and is down -10.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 434 active market(s) with $80,295,768.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

