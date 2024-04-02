Aviva plc (LON:AV) Insider Pippa Lambert Buys 881 Shares

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Free Report) insider Pippa Lambert bought 881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 499 ($6.26) per share, with a total value of £4,396.19 ($5,518.69).
Aviva Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of LON AV traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 496.60 ($6.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.27, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of £13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1,342.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 452.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 427.75. Aviva plc has a 1 year low of GBX 366 ($4.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 498 ($6.25).
Aviva Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a GBX 22.30 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $11.10. Aviva’s payout ratio is currently 8,918.92%.
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
