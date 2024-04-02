Aviva plc (LON:AV) Insider Pippa Lambert Buys 881 Shares

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Free Report) insider Pippa Lambert bought 881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 499 ($6.26) per share, with a total value of £4,396.19 ($5,518.69).

Aviva Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LON AV traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 496.60 ($6.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.27, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of £13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1,342.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 452.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 427.75. Aviva plc has a 1 year low of GBX 366 ($4.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 498 ($6.25).

Get Aviva alerts:

Aviva Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a GBX 22.30 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $11.10. Aviva’s payout ratio is currently 8,918.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 506 ($6.35).

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AV

About Aviva

(Get Free Report)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.