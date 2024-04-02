Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Trading Up 3.4 %

AWX opened at $2.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16. Avalon has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $2.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.96% of Avalon worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

