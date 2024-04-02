Avalanche (AVAX) Trading Down 15.5% Over Last 7 Days

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Avalanche has a market cap of $17.79 billion and $795.21 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $47.13 or 0.00071691 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00027923 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00009476 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00016755 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004103 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00006845 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 436,106,176 coins and its circulating supply is 377,416,536 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

