Avalanche (AVAX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $866.95 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $47.26 or 0.00072126 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion and $866.95 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00026964 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00009532 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00016827 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00006569 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 436,106,176 coins and its circulating supply is 377,416,536 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.