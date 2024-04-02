Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CAO Sells $18,726.75 in Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 75 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.69, for a total value of $18,726.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,430.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Autodesk stock traded down $10.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,692,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,358. The company has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.38 and a 12-month high of $279.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies increased their price objective on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.44.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $619,404,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 480.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $371,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,770 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth $170,972,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 485.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 866,086 shares of the software company’s stock worth $210,875,000 after acquiring an additional 718,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,921,044 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $711,216,000 after buying an additional 479,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

