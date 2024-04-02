Australian Unity Limited (ASX:AYUPA) Plans Interim Dividend of $2.51

Australian Unity Limited (ASX:AYUPA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 2.507 per share on Sunday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd.
Australian Unity Price Performance
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Australian Unity
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Canoo, Inc. Bites the Dust: Mullen Automotive Is a Better Bet
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Are Carnival Shares Ready to Set Sail into the $20s
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Is a Children’s Place Turnaround in the Cards?
Receive News & Ratings for Australian Unity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Unity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.