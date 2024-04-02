Aurora Cannabis Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 12,132 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 94% compared to the average volume of 6,245 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Cannabis

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 566.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 12,183 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 93.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 15,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter valued at $25,000. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Aurora Cannabis Price Performance

Aurora Cannabis stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.33. 7,520,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.36. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61.

Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.10). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 23.27% and a negative net margin of 48.82%. The company had revenue of $53.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.94 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

Further Reading

