AT&T (NYSE:T) Shares Up 0.5%

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.70 and last traded at $17.58. 6,460,442 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 38,233,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on T. Barclays upped their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

Get AT&T alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on T

AT&T Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average of $16.35.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AT&T

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.