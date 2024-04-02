AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Boosted by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

T traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.54. 4,861,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,197,781. The company has a market cap of $125.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $19.99.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on T. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

