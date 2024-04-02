AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.86

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.86 and last traded at $27.86, with a volume of 52863 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.57.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AtriCure

AtriCure Trading Down 6.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -42.39 and a beta of 1.38.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at AtriCure

In related news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $55,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,708.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $60,621.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $55,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,708.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,616 shares of company stock worth $423,212 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 717,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,092,000 after purchasing an additional 46,705 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

(Get Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.