Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 191.78% from the company’s current price.

ATLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Atlas Lithium from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Atlas Lithium from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Atlas Lithium stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.85. The stock had a trading volume of 53,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,217. Atlas Lithium has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $240.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of -1.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Lithium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Atlas Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Atlas Lithium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Atlas Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

