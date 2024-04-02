Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the February 29th total of 1,500,000 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 613,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Astra Space Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASTR traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.65. 77,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 3.14. Astra Space has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41.

Get Astra Space alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astra Space

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Astra Space by 186.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 82,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53,427 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Astra Space by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 70,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Astra Space by 89.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 36,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Astra Space by 58.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 35,895 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astra Space Company Profile

Astra Space, Inc designs, tests, manufactures, and operates launch services, and space products and services in the United States of America. It operates through Launch Services and Space Products segments. Launch Services segment provides launch services to satellite operators and government, which conduct the launch operations from Pacific Spaceport Complex in Kodiak, Alaska and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Astra Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astra Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.