Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Short Interest Update

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,200 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the February 29th total of 170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AWH. StockNews.com cut Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Aspira Women’s Health from $4.00 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ AWH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 720 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,208. Aspira Women’s Health has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $6.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWH. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 1,074.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 695,844 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 208,231 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,132,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 177,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

