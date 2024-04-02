Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $674,000 Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1,032.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,097,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,387,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,377,000 after acquiring an additional 905,919 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,348,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,353,000 after acquiring an additional 448,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCI traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.85. 126,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,924. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.81. Service Co. International has a one year low of $52.89 and a one year high of $75.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 32.95%.

In related news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 45,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $3,469,402.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,354 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 16,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $1,197,076.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,359,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 45,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $3,469,402.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,675 shares of company stock worth $15,066,906. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

