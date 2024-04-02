Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,645 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 94.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475,675 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $41.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,410,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,996,838. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.16. The firm has a market cap of $166.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.68.

View Our Latest Research Report on Comcast

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.