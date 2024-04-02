Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,145,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 27,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded down $4.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $263.54. 106,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,438. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $271.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $264.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.10.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

