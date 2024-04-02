Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Purchased by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Thistle LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,630.1% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 23,487 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 32,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.92. 287,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,080. The company has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.98. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.00 and a 1 year high of $256.10.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 18.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $279.00 to $233.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.62.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $117,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,540,693.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.20, for a total value of $308,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $516,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $117,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,540,693.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,016 shares of company stock valued at $7,176,180. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

