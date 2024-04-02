Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the February 29th total of 7,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Arrowroot Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Get Arrowroot Acquisition alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARRW

Arrowroot Acquisition Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowroot Acquisition

Shares of Arrowroot Acquisition stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.50. Arrowroot Acquisition has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARRW. Clear Street LLC lifted its position in Arrowroot Acquisition by 585.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arrowroot Acquisition by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.94% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowroot Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.