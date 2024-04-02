ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Holdings Trimmed by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 76,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 18,454 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.67. 10,324,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,739,257. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.70.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

