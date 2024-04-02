Ark (ARK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $15.03 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last week, Ark has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $172.14 million and approximately $15.03 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00001477 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001878 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001471 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002663 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 179,902,662 coins and its circulating supply is 179,902,534 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

