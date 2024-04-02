Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock Holdings Lifted by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $17,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 3,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $30,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.24, for a total value of $6,813,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,651,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,329,232. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.24, for a total value of $6,813,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,651,800 shares in the company, valued at $489,329,232. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total transaction of $573,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,462,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 305,628 shares of company stock worth $85,753,347. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET stock traded down $9.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $289.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,549,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $276.42 and its 200 day moving average is $235.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.68 and a fifty-two week high of $307.74.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANET. Melius upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.59.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ANET

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.