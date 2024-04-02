Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.78.

ARHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Arhaus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Arhaus

Arhaus Stock Performance

Shares of ARHS opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Arhaus has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $16.43.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Arhaus had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The firm had revenue of $344.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arhaus will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Arhaus Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arhaus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 1st quarter worth $749,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Arhaus by 38.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arhaus by 56.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Arhaus by 136.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 50,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the first quarter worth about $1,905,000. 27.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arhaus Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.