Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Ares Capital stock opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.99. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.85.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.78 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 58.22% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 71.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the third quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 100.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181,426 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

