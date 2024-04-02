Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) CEO Michael Raab Sells 1,518 Shares

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Raab sold 1,518 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $11,096.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,318,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,637,745.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Raab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 20th, Michael Raab sold 22,917 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $200,523.75.

Ardelyx Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ARDX stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $7.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,027,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,319,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.88. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 53.08% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. The firm had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARDX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.36.

Institutional Trading of Ardelyx

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Ardelyx by 235.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Ardelyx during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Featured Articles

