Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Trading Down 25%

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report) shares were down 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 530,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 418,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Arctic Star Exploration Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.96.

Arctic Star Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arctic Star Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arctic Star Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.