ARB Co. Limited (ASX:ARB) Raises Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

ARB Co. Limited (ASX:ARB – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is an increase from ARB’s previous interim dividend of $0.32.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.13.

ARB Corporation Limited engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of motor vehicle accessories and light metal engineering works. The company provides bull bars, side rails and steps, canopies, UTE lids and tub accessories, roof racks, cross bars and carriers, suspension systems, driving lights, air compressors and tire accessories, air lockers, winches, recovery equipment and points, under vehicle protection products, fuel tanks and storage, drawers and cargo solutions, slide kitchen, portable fridge freezers, tents, swags and awnings, camping and touring accessories, safari snorkels, dual battery and solar systems, interior protection, and general accessories, as well as rear protection, towing, and wheel carriers.

