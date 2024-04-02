Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP) Short Interest Update

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the February 29th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
NASDAQ:AUVIP remained flat at $5.24 during trading hours on Tuesday. 88 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,772. Applied UV has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $22.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average of $3.16.
