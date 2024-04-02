Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP) Short Interest Update

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the February 29th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ:AUVIP remained flat at $5.24 during trading hours on Tuesday. 88 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,772. Applied UV has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $22.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average of $3.16.

Applied UV Company Profile

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, markets, and sells proprietary surface and air disinfection technology products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company focuses on indoor air quality (IAQ) products, specialty LED lighting products, luxury mirrors, and commercial furnishings.

