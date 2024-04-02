Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) CFO Sells $234,640.00 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $234,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,475,207.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Timothy Eugene Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 6,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $379,320.00.

On Monday, February 12th, Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 1,431 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $96,978.87.

On Monday, January 22nd, Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 3,551 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $230,815.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 2,235 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $149,320.35.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

APLS stock traded down $4.01 on Tuesday, reaching $55.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,164,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,232. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $94.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 178.60% and a negative net margin of 133.34%. The business had revenue of $146.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.50) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 545.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,029,000 after buying an additional 17,287 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $820,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 16,567 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

