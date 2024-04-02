Anyswap Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $111.27 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Anyswap token can currently be bought for approximately $5.97 or 0.00009019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $111.27 million and $794.21 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Anyswap

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 6.16641423 USD and is down -6.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $648.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

