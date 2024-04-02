Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.70.

NYSE AM opened at $14.17 on Friday. Antero Midstream has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.65.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $260.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 116.88%.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $224,105.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,536.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,704,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,917,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $357,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,230 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,221,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,545 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 329.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,812,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,100 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,980,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,677 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

