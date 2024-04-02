ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ANSS. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $322.75.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $347.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 60.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. ANSYS has a 52-week low of $258.01 and a 52-week high of $364.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.90.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ANSYS will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

