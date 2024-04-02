Analyzing Electriq Power (NYSE:ELIQ) and Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX)

Electriq Power (NYSE:ELIQ – Get Free Report) and Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Electriq Power has a beta of -0.29, indicating that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flux Power has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Electriq Power and Flux Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electriq Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Flux Power 0 0 4 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Flux Power has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 118.39%. Given Flux Power’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Flux Power is more favorable than Electriq Power.

7.6% of Electriq Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of Flux Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.4% of Electriq Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of Flux Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Electriq Power and Flux Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electriq Power N/A N/A $10.44 million N/A N/A Flux Power $66.34 million 1.08 -$6.74 million ($0.36) -12.08

Electriq Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Flux Power.

Profitability

This table compares Electriq Power and Flux Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electriq Power N/A N/A -12.52% Flux Power -9.07% -67.70% -15.85%

About Electriq Power

Electriq Power Holdings, Inc. provides turnkey intelligent energy storage and management solutions for homes and small businesses. The company offers PowerPod2, a smart home battery backup system. Its solutions enable cities, municipalities, and utilities to provide constituents with a path to sustainable and resilient sources of energy. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift. The company also provides 24-volt onboard chargers for its Class 3 Walkie pallet packs; and smart wall mounted chargers to interface with its BMS. It sells its products directly to small companies and end-users, as well as through original equipment manufacturers, lift equipment dealers, and battery distributors. The company is headquartered in Vista, California.

