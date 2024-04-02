Analysts’ Upgrades for April 2nd (AMBC, EL, ETN, EVAX, FTI, KBH, LRN, MCO, MKC, NGG)

Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, April 2nd:

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $175.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $160.00.

was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $300.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $250.00.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) was upgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $8.00 target price on the stock.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $450.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $375.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $88.00 price target on the stock.

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to an outperform rating.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $18.00.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

