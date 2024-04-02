Analysts Set Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC) PT at $27.70

Shares of Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.70.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Smith Douglas Homes Stock Down 3.7 %

Insider Activity

SDHC stock opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. Smith Douglas Homes has a 1 year low of $23.26 and a 1 year high of $32.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.62.

In related news, insider Brett Allen Steele acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Smith Douglas Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services.

Featured Articles

