Analysts Set Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) PT at $39.71

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.71.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHUY. StockNews.com cut Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush cut their price objective on Chuy’s from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chuy’s from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 5.6% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $33.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $587.66 million, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.63. Chuy’s has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $43.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.68.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $116.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.63 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

