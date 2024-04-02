AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Short Interest Update

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the February 29th total of 20,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded AMREP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMREP during the 4th quarter worth about $9,505,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMREP by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 150,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of AMREP by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AMREP by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 172,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMREP in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AXR stock traded down $1.66 on Tuesday, hitting $21.59. 5,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,846. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.78 million, a PE ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 0.99. AMREP has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $24.36.
AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 6.43%.
AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.
