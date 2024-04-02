AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Short Interest Update

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the February 29th total of 3,790,000 shares. Currently, 11.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 771,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Caroline Grace acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $991,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,449.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson purchased 6,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.75 per share, with a total value of $401,420.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,681. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Caroline Grace acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $991,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,449.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 26,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,899 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,884,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,541 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter worth $92,796,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,396,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,578,000 after acquiring an additional 828,390 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3,287.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 555,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,359,000 after acquiring an additional 539,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,422,000 after purchasing an additional 498,600 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

NYSE AMN traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,237. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.56 and its 200 day moving average is $70.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.22. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $112.44.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $818.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.14 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Further Reading

