Amie Thuener O’toole Sells 682 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Monday, March 4th, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18.

On Thursday, February 1st, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,572,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,085,563. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $155.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.95 and its 200-day moving average is $138.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.48.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.