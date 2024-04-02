Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Short Interest Down 8.4% in March

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,200 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the February 29th total of 123,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ATLO stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.74. 5,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,912. Ames National has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.58.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.25 million during the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.90%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Ames National’s payout ratio is 89.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ames National by 327.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 532,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 408,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ames National by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 486,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ames National by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 20,645 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ames National by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 76,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Ames National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

