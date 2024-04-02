Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.02

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.02 and last traded at $24.08, with a volume of 103326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on COLD

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,909,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,778,000 after purchasing an additional 343,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,331,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,074 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $677,077,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,262,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,882,000 after acquiring an additional 93,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,566,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,574,000 after buying an additional 106,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.