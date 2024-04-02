American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the February 29th total of 2,050,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 498,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter worth $1,941,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 5,296.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,669,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,328 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter worth $51,012,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter worth $669,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 48.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 708,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,023,000 after purchasing an additional 230,465 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

American Equity Investment Life Trading Up 0.1 %

AEL stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,858. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $35.22 and a 52 week high of $56.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.90.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.