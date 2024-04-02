American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Position Trimmed by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2,343.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.08.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $85.14. The company had a trading volume of 820,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,993,931. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The stock has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.46.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 82.82%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

