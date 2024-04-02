Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4) Declares GBX 2 Dividend

Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4 – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Amedeo Air Four Plus Trading Up 1.1 %
LON:AA4 traded up GBX 0.47 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 41.72 ($0.52). The stock had a trading volume of 177,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,349. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 41.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 42.51. The company has a market capitalization of £126.79 million and a PE ratio of 245.18. Amedeo Air Four Plus has a twelve month low of GBX 39.50 ($0.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 49.60 ($0.62).
About Amedeo Air Four Plus
