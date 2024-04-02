Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4) Declares GBX 2 Dividend

Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4 – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Trading Up 1.1 %

LON:AA4 traded up GBX 0.47 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 41.72 ($0.52). The stock had a trading volume of 177,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,349. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 41.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 42.51. The company has a market capitalization of £126.79 million and a PE ratio of 245.18. Amedeo Air Four Plus has a twelve month low of GBX 39.50 ($0.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 49.60 ($0.62).

Get Amedeo Air Four Plus alerts:

About Amedeo Air Four Plus

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

Receive News & Ratings for Amedeo Air Four Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedeo Air Four Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.