Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Short Interest Up 13.1% in March

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the February 29th total of 3,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambev

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the third quarter worth $26,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the third quarter worth $26,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Ambev by 117.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ABEV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,365,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,311,633. The company has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. Ambev has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter. Ambev had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Equities analysts predict that Ambev will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ambev in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lowered Ambev from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ambev in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.20.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Articles

